Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.55. 446,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,417. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

