Argent Trust Co Has $14.36 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 430,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

