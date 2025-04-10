Argent Trust Co Has $4.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $241.37. 491,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.