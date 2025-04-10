Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 283,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 304,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average of $352.78. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total value of $1,723,205.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,422.28. This trade represents a 18.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

