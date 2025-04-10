Argent Trust Co Purchases 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,327.28.

Booking Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $126.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,489.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,721.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,760.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.