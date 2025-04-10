Argent Trust Co Sells 1,259 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

XOM stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,004. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $443.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.