Argent Trust Co Sells 710 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.17. 1,219,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.