Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.77. 99,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

