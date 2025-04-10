ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.59, but opened at $98.90. ARM shares last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 2,088,553 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

ARM Trading Down 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ARM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ARM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

