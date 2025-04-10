Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,204,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABG. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.27.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

