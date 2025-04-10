Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Financial Analysis

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -15.47% -72.18% -9.55% Bright Green N/A -88.37% -55.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Bright Green”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.13 -$48.21 million ($0.40) -0.81 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.06) N/A

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Bright Green’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Bright Green on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

