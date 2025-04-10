Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,171,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

