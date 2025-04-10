AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.
In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
