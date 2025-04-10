Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 26.6 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

