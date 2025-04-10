Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,261 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,277.80. This trade represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

