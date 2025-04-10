Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 380.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $6,130,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

