Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 147,138 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

