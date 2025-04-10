Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $38,000 in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,046,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

TXNM stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXNM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

