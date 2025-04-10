Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 220 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.98 and a 1 year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MATX

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.