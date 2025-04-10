Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,285,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $30,702,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 24.1 %

NYSE CC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.