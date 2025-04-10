Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KR opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. The trade was a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

