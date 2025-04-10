Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases 827 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Braze were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braze by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 500,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $62,639,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,772,276. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

