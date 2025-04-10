Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

