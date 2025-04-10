Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after buying an additional 724,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $15,912,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 16.0 %

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.