Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

