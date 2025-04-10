Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 3,453 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,716,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,905,000 after acquiring an additional 818,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.