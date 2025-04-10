Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes $36,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dillard’s by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $326.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.48. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.