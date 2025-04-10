Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Wayfair by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 22.0 %

W opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $242,803.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,814.17. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,232. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.84.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

