Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.45. 792,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,594,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 8.9 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.