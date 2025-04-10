Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.21 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 90.50%.
Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 221.25 ($2.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 197.63 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.85.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
