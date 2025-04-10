AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,724.00.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,559.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,548.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,318.05. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.