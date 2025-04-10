Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339,170 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avidity Biosciences worth $480,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $53,539.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $370,598.80. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $297,250.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,580.49. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

