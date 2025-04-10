Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

RNA traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 465,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,992. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.01. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,917.82. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $297,492.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,721. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

