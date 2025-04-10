Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

