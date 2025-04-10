Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,212,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,236,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 912,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 903,921 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.53%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

