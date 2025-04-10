Aviva PLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the period. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.