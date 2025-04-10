Aviva PLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $135.29 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.66 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

