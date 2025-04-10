Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

