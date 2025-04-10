Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152,371 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $193.49 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

