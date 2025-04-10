Aviva PLC Sells 253,867 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,867 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.