Aviva PLC Sells 765 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NTES opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

