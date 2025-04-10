Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.89.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.