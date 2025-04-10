Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

