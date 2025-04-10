Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,924 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after buying an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $917,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

