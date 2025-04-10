Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 191,720 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

