Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enbridge by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,442 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.