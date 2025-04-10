Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,125,000 after buying an additional 424,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

