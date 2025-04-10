Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after purchasing an additional 363,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

