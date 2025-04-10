Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,748,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,494,000 after acquiring an additional 501,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,115,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,375.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 265,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 259,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.