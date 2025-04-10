Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

